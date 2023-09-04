ADVERTISEMENT
Bombshell: Ex-Black Queens goalkeeper narrates how she caught teammate in coach’s bed

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Black Queens goalkeeper Memunatu Sulemana has revealed that she once caught a teammate in the bed of a coach while in the national team camp.

She did not disclose the year the incident happened but said the team was in South Africa preparing for a tournament.

According to her, as captain, she was going to have a conversation with the coach regarding the time for training but found the team’s third goalkeeper lying on the coach’s bed while he was in the shower.

“We were in South Africa and John Eshun was the Black Queens coach. We used to travel for tournaments with two goalkeepers, but the coach took three goalkeepers,” Sulemana told Original TV.

“I was the captain and I wanted to ask the coach when we’d be having our training. So I knocked on his door and he responded ‘come in’.

“The door was open and perhaps he had ordered food from the hotel staff and didn’t expect that I was the one at the door. When I entered, I saw our third goalkeeper on the bed, while the coach was in the washroom. But I didn’t say anything. I couldn’t even tell my teammates.”

She added that she was sidelined from the national team for some time after the coach wrote a damning report about her to the Ghana FA in the aftermath of the tournament.

Sulemana, who played for Ghana at the FIFA Women's World Cup, recently opened up on her unfortunate state following her retirement from football.

The 45-year-old played over 30 matches for Ghana’s women’s national team in a career that spanned over a decade.

She was also part of the Black Queens teams that featured at the 1999, 2003 and 2007 FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments.

Sulemana said despite her decorated career, she earned very little while playing football, which has led her to her current situation.

However, former President John Mahama has since rented for the ex-Black Queens goalkeeper a two-bedroom apartment and given her some money to start a business.

Watch the video of the interview below:

