Black Satellites eliminated in group stage of WAFU Zone B U-20 tournament

Evans Annang

The Black Meteors of Ghana have been eliminated from the ongoing WAFU B tournament in Cote D’Ivoire.

Black Satellites
Black Satellites

Ghana bowed out in the group stage after losing the final group game to the hosts Cote D’Ivoire.

In a crucial encounter at the Stade Champroux in Abidjan, the Ivorian team took the lead on the cusp of half-time, putting the Black Satellites on the back foot.

However, Ghana’s resilience came to the fore as they managed to find the equalizer in the 83rd minute, courtesy of a header from Bentil Akwesi Duah.

Despite pushing for the winning goal, Samuel Boadu’s side fell short, and the match ultimately ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Black Satellites’ journey in the tournament has been a mixed bag.

Samuel Boadu, Black Satellites coach
Samuel Boadu, Black Satellites coach Pulse Ghana

In their opening match, they fought hard to secure a 1-1 draw against Niger.

However, in their second group match, they faced a setback as Burkina Faso defeated them 2-0, putting them under pressure to deliver in the final game.

With two points from three matches, Ghana’s U-20 team failed to advance from the group stage.

