Black Satellites eliminated in group stage of WAFU Zone B U-20 tournament

In a crucial encounter at the Stade Champroux in Abidjan, the Ivorian team took the lead on the cusp of half-time, putting the Black Satellites on the back foot.

However, Ghana’s resilience came to the fore as they managed to find the equalizer in the 83rd minute, courtesy of a header from Bentil Akwesi Duah.

Despite pushing for the winning goal, Samuel Boadu’s side fell short, and the match ultimately ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Black Satellites’ journey in the tournament has been a mixed bag.

In their opening match, they fought hard to secure a 1-1 draw against Niger.

However, in their second group match, they faced a setback as Burkina Faso defeated them 2-0, putting them under pressure to deliver in the final game.