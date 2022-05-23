RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Video: Black Sherif's 'Kwaku the Traveller' plays at O2 Arena during boxing bout

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian-British boxer Joshua Buatsi walked into the 02 Arena in London with Black Sherif’s ‘Kwaku the Traveller’ as his entry tune.

The 29-year-old defeated Craig Richards on Sunday to put himself in a good position for a world title shot.

Buatsi dominated his opponent in all the rounds, eventually securing a 116-112, 115-113, 115-113 unanimous verdict.

The 2016 Olympic bronze medallist made a statement while entering the O2 Arena by using Black Sherif’s latest hit track.

With ‘Kwaku the Traveller’ playing in the background, the boxer arrived at the area in his pump and went ahead to deliver a great performance against Richards.

Buatsi’s victory means he is now in line who contest Dmitry Bivol for the WBA light-heavyweight title.

Meanwhile, Black Sherif’s ‘Kwaku the Traveller’ is currently one of the hottest songs in Ghana and across Africa.

The video of the song has also now garnered over 1.6 million views on YouTube within three days of its release.

In February, Black Sherif went global after his ‘Second Sermon’ remix was played at the 2022 NBA All-Star game.

The song, which features Nigerian superstar Burna Boy, has been a big hit since its release in December 2021.

During the NBA All-Star game, Black Sherif’s popular song was played during the break. The All-Star Game is a basketball exhibition game hosted every February by the National Basketball Association and showcases 24 of the league's star players.

