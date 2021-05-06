RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Black Stars 2022 World Cup qualifiers postponed

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has postponed some of the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup due to COVID-19.

Black Stars squad
Black Stars squad Pulse Ghana

This will affect the games of the Black Stars which they were supposed to start in June.

Recommended articles

The qualifiers was scheduled to kick start on June 2021 but have been rescheduled.

A statement released by the Confederations of Africa Football [CAF] indicates that the qualifiers will take place in September, October and November 2021 and will end in March 2022.

The Black Stars are Group C along with South Africa, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia.

After failing to secure a qualification for the 2018 Mundial, the Ghana Football Association [GFA] has tasked CK Akonnor to qualify the country for the next World Cup that would be hosted in Qatar.

READ THE STATEMENT FROM CAF BELOW

CAF statement
CAF statement Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Penis: Here are ways to naturally enlarge this male organ [Medical News Today]

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina [Credit: Improving Men's Libido]

The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable

Pawpaw: The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable [15 Health Benefits]

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders