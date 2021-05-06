Black Stars 2022 World Cup qualifiers postponed

This will affect the games of the Black Stars which they were supposed to start in June.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest Ghanaian Football News, Scores & Results
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has postponed some of the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup due to COVID-19.
This will affect the games of the Black Stars which they were supposed to start in June.
The qualifiers was scheduled to kick start on June 2021 but have been rescheduled.
A statement released by the Confederations of Africa Football [CAF] indicates that the qualifiers will take place in September, October and November 2021 and will end in March 2022.
The Black Stars are Group C along with South Africa, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia.
After failing to secure a qualification for the 2018 Mundial, the Ghana Football Association [GFA] has tasked CK Akonnor to qualify the country for the next World Cup that would be hosted in Qatar.
READ THE STATEMENT FROM CAF BELOW
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh