Black Stars clash against Sierra Leone cancelled over FIFA ban


2019 AFCON Black Stars clash against Sierra Leone cancelled over FIFA ban

The 2019 AFCON qualifying game between Ghana and Sierra Leone has been called off following the latter's failure to meet FIFA deadline to reinstate FA President Johansen

Sierra Leone’s African Nations Cup qualifier against Ghana in Kumasi will not go ahead on Thursday after the country’s football association failed to get a FIFA suspension lifted.

FIFA suspended Sierra Leone from international football last week because of government interference in the running of the country's football association.

The ban comes after the country's anti-corruption commission (ACC) barred two leading SLFA officials President Isha Johansen and General Secretary from the governing body's offices.

However, the feuding parties in a meeting presided over by the Chief Minister over football crisis on Monday reached a consensus to reinstate President Isha Johansen and General Secretary and sent an appeal to FIFA to lift the ban.

The world football governing body has insisted that the suspension will only be lifted after the two top officials of the Sierra Leone FA have resumed business as usual and has therefore been given an ultimatum of 5:00pm to respond or else their impending game against Ghana will be cancelled.

But Sierra Leone’s Anti-Corruption Commissioner boss, Francis Ben Kaifala in a meeting with government officials and sports minister Ibrahim Nyelenkeh maintained that the ACC position remains the same after the deadline had elapsed.

“Our appeal has been rejected,” Sierra Leone Football Association president Brima Mazzola Kamara, who replaced Johansen, told Reuters.

“It is not what we were hoping for, especially since this now means the CAF match won’t be happening. FIFA told us that Isha’s reinstatement was a prerequisite for our suspension being lifted, and when we told them she had not returned to work, they denied us.”

“The Anti-Corruption Commission will not stand for its judgement to be circumvented by FIFA or anyone else. Now we just need to wait and see what happens.

“But Isha won’t be reinstated, so the CAF match is definitely not happening. It’s unfortunate but it is what it is.”

Sierra Leone’s Anti-Corruption Commissioner boss, Francis Ben Kaifala also confirmed that they wont be reinstating Johansen.

“Corruption is the biggest emergency Sierra Leone faces right now, and these actions from FIFA are nothing less than a violation of our national sovereignty,” Kaifala said.

“They may have their rules but we also have our own and will not be bullied around. We will play the game in our hearts even if they bar us from playing with them.”

“Our position remains the same. There is no further comment,” Francis Ben Kaifala told the press .

Speaking to Starr Sports from Sierra Leone after the meeting on Tuesday , the FSL news reporter Prince Scott insists the game will not be honored.

“Ghana and Sierra Leone game will only take place if Isha Johansen and Christopher Camara are reinstated and have access to the FA facility which I see will not happen since the government is not ready to succumb to such demands from FIFA”

“So it’s a clear manifestation to show that we are not going to honor that fixture because as it stands neither the government or the Anti-Corruption Commissioner is ready to back down to FIFA’s stance” Scott told Starr Sports.

Sierra Leone have three points from their opening two Nations Cup qualifiers and are also due to host Ghana in Freetown on Monday, with that fixture also in doubt over the impasse.

Confederation of African Football (CAF) has yet to comment on whether Ghana will be awarded a win for Thursday's match or if Sierra Leone will be allowed to continue in the Nations Cup qualifying competition if and when they are reinstated by FIFA.

