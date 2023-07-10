Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku set to join Fenerbache as a free agent

Earlier this season, Djiku escaped a ban from the French Football Federation over betting allegations.

Djiku, 28, was among 76 players, coaches and team officials who were cited following an investigation by the Professional Football League (LFP) for their involvement in betting during the 2020-21 season and was subsequently banned for one match.

A statement from the LFP on the suspensions said: “These offences were committed even though, together, the LFP and the UNFP (the players’ union) have carried out awareness or information campaigns with the clubs on a daily basis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

“The Commission recalls that the actors of the competitions organized by the FFF or the LFP (in particular the players, coaches, managers of professional football clubs) have a general ban on betting, online or in physical networks, on all football competitions, whether domestic or foreign.”

It's understood that RC Strasbourg Alsace were hell-bent on keeping their captain and with the recent investment by BlueCo, owners of Chelsea Football Club, the 28-year-old could stay put at the Stade de la Meinau with a contract extension.

He made over 120 appearances for RC Strasbourg Alsace since joining them from SM Caen in 2019.