‘Black Stars need someone like Asamoah Gyan, we miss him’ – Laryea Kingston

Ghana’s front four failed to come to the party, with Jordan Ayew often left isolated up top against the North African side.

Pulse Ghana

Delivering his verdict on the game, Laryea said the Black Stars need a striker like Gyan, who is both clinical and can create space for other teammates.

“We don’t have a player like Asamoah Gyan in the national team. And this is what the national team needs,” he said on Metro TV.

“We need a fox striker; a striker that is always around the box and has that killer instinct. We don’t have that currently. We miss someone like Asamoah Gyan, he has done a lot.”

The Black Stars currently sit at the bottom of Group C of the AFCON following their opening day defeat.

Morocco currently top the group and are followed by Gabon, who also have three points after beating Comoros.