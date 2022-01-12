RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘Black Stars need someone like Asamoah Gyan, we miss him’ – Laryea Kingston

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston believes the Black Stars are currently missing a complete forward like Asamoah Gyan.

‘Black Stars need someone like Asamoah Gyan, we miss him’ – Laryea Kingston
‘Black Stars need someone like Asamoah Gyan, we miss him’ – Laryea Kingston

Milovan Rajevac’s side put up a flat performance in their opening game of AFCON 2021 against Morocco, which resulted in a 1-0 defeat.

Recommended articles

Ghana’s front four failed to come to the party, with Jordan Ayew often left isolated up top against the North African side.

Asamoah Gyan
Asamoah Gyan Pulse Ghana

Delivering his verdict on the game, Laryea said the Black Stars need a striker like Gyan, who is both clinical and can create space for other teammates.

“We don’t have a player like Asamoah Gyan in the national team. And this is what the national team needs,” he said on Metro TV.

“We need a fox striker; a striker that is always around the box and has that killer instinct. We don’t have that currently. We miss someone like Asamoah Gyan, he has done a lot.”

The Black Stars currently sit at the bottom of Group C of the AFCON following their opening day defeat.

Morocco currently top the group and are followed by Gabon, who also have three points after beating Comoros.

Meanwhile, Ghana will be hoping to redeem themselves when they face Gabon in their second group game on Friday.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Lewandowski, Messi and Salah finalists for FIFA Best award

Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah are the finalists for The Best FIFA Men's Player Creator: GENYA SAVILOV

AFCON 2021: Asamoah Gyan should go for a jersey - Ghanaians react to former captain as a pundit

Asamoah Gyan

Oussou Konan: Ivorian footballer dies at 32 after being poisoned during Christmas holiday

Oussou Konan: Ivorian footballer dies at 32 after being poisoned during Christmas holiday

‘Olele still conceding penalties?’ – Funny reactions as Kurt Okraku scores penalty against Richard Kingson

‘Olele still conceding penalties?’ – Funny reactions as Kurt Okraku scores penalty against Richard Kingson