Ghana is currently playing the Northeast African nation in an African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier at the Cape Coast stadium.

Before the game, the players of both teams observed a minute silence for Rawlings, who passed on earlier today (Thursday, November 12, 2020).

The nation has been in mourning after the ex-President passed away at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was on admission.

READ ALSO: Asamoah Gyan mourns ex-President Jerry John Rawlings' demise

In his honour, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) sought permission CAF for the players to wear black armbands during the Sudan game.

Rawlings served as Ghana’s first President in the Fourth Republic after agreeing to return the country to civilian rule in 1992.

Meanwhile, CK Akonnor has named his Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew and Baba Abdul Rahman in his starting line-up to face Sudan.

Below is Ghana’s starting line-up to face Sudan:

Starting XI: Richard Ofori, Christopher Nettey, Baba Abdul Rahman, Alexander Djiku, John Boye, Afriyie Acquah, Emmanuel Lomotey, Tariqe Fosu, Samuel Owusu, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew

Substitutes: Razak Abalora, Ati Lawrence, Joseph Attamah, Caleb Ekuban, John Antwi, Nicholas Opoku, Joseph Aidoo, Clifford Aboagye, Kwadwo Amoako