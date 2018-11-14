news

The Black Stars are stranded at their training camp in Naivasha, Kenya, due to poor organisation which has delayed their preparation for Sunday's crucial AFCON qualifier against Ethiopia in Addis Ababa.

According to Graphic Online investigations, the technical team left Accra for Kenya on Monday night without any official from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) or the Ministry of Youth and Sports, leaving Coach Kwasi Appiah and his technical staff and players to fend for themselves in Kenya.

Worst of all, Graphic Sports Online also discovered that the situation compelled most of the players who were stranded on arrival at the Nairobi airport to hire taxis themselves to the team's hotel.

Further investigations revealed that though the technical team expected most of the players who played for their clubs on Saturday to arrive in Kenya by Monday, flight tickets could not reach them in time, resulting in the arrival of players on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

The development has compelled Coach Appiah to shift his first training session from Tuesday afternoon to 3pm on Wednesday by which time the full squad would be in camp.

As of now, 15 players are in camp and they are expected to be joined on Wednesday by the last batch, comprising Lumor Agbenyenu, Harrison Afful, Jonathan and Andy Yiadom.

The sources said skipper Asamoah Gyan and nine other players arrived in camp on Tuesday and were joined by five others on Wednesday morning.

When contacted, the acting deputy general secretary of the GFA, Alex Asante, disclosed that he and the president of the Normalisation Committee, Dr Kofi Amoah, are due to travel to Kenya tonight to join the team.

He said the Stars will have a three-day training in Kenya from Wednesday to Friday after which the team will fly to Ethiopia at 9am on Saturday.

He explained that the only player who will miss Sunday's game is Kwadwo Asamoah who informed the GFA of his unavailability due to an injury he sustained during a Serie A match for Inter Milan last Sunday.

Ghana clash with Ethiopia in a penultimate AFCON Group F qualifier in Addis Ababa on Sunday.

Source: Graphic Sports