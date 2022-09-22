‘Brazil is the best team in the world but we’ll battle them’ – Andre Ayew

Ghana will face Brazil in a high-profile international friendly in Le Havre, France on Friday, September 23, 2022.

The Black Stars squad has been beefed up by a couple of nationality-switching players, including Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams and Brighton and Hove Albion star Tariq Lamptey.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of the game against Brazil, Ayew said Ghana will be facing the best team in the world.

“Brazil currently for me is the best in the world. So we are playing the best and we have to acknowledge that they have players playing in the top clubs, week-in week-out, winning trophies,” the Black Stars captain said.

“We are not going to compare ourselves to them. That will be making mistake but we are going to challenge and go into the battle, that’s 100%.”

The South American nation is currently ranked first in the Cola-Cola FIFA World ranking, while Ghana is the lowest ranked team heading to the 2022 World Cup.