‘Bring on the World Cup!’ – Ghanaians react after Black Stars thrash Madagascar

Despite failing to register a goal in the first 45 minutes, Ghana sprung into life in the second half to put their opponents to the sword.

Mohammed Kudus and Felix Afena-Gyan scored quick-fire goals to hand the Black Stars the initiative before substitute Osman Bukari rounded up the score late in the game.

The result sees the West Africans move to the top of Group C of the 2023 AFCON qualifying, where Angola also have three points after beating the Central African Republic (CAR) earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, Addo remains unbeaten as Ghana coach, having also now won his first game since taking charge of the national team.

The Black Stars will now turn attention to the CAR on Sunday, as they aim to continue their bright start to the qualifying campaign.

A section of Ghanaians, though, believe Ghana’s emphatic victory against Madagascar makes the team ready for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Addo’s side is paired in a very tricky group that contains Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in the tournament.

But their latest performance, where they scored three goals and kept a clean sheet against Madagascar, has inspired hope among the fans.