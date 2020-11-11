The 28-year-old joined the Porcupine Warriors on a free transfer last month after last playing for Jonkoping in Sweden.

On Tuesday, the Kumasi-based giants announced their squad numbers for the upcoming Ghana Premier League campaign.

Gama has been handed the number 10 jersey, while fellow new signing Muniru Sulley will wear the number 8 shirt.

Abdul Latif Anabila also takes number 20, while Kwame Poku and Ibrahim Osman have been handed the number nine and 25 jerseys, respectively.

Meanwhile, Kotoko captain Felix Annan says the club is determined to end its six-year trophy drought.

The goalkeeper said they will fight for every trophy this season and assured fans that the players will give 100% in each game.

“It will take hard work and determination as well as giving a hundred percent in all our performances,” Annan said.

“This is a big club and every season, we have to fight for every trophy. We know it’s been about six years since we last won the Ghana Premier League, so we need to regroup and help the club recapture its lost glory.”

The Porcupine Warriors will play their opening Ghana Premier League game on Sunday against Eleven Wonders on Sunday.

Maxwell Konadu’s side has also been drawn against Mauritanian side FC Nouadhibou in the preliminary stage of the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League.

Kotoko will face their opponents in the first-leg at the Stade Cheikha Ould Boïdiya on November 27.

They will then host Nouadhibou in the second-leg on 4th December, 2020 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Here is the full list of Kotoko’s players and their squad numbers:

1. Razak Abalora

2. Samuel Frimpong

3. Mudasiru Salifu

4. Yusif Mubarik

5. Imoro Ibrahim

6. Emmanuel Keyekeh

7. Evans Adomako

8. Sulley Muniru

9. Kwame Opoku

10. Fabio Gama

12. Felix Annan

15. Andrews Appau

16. Danlad Ibrahim

17. Habib Mohammed

18. Godfred Asiamah

19. William Opoku Mensah

20. Latif Anabila

21. Patrick Asmah

22. Kwame Baah

23. Christopher Nettey

24. Wahab Adams

25. Ibrahim Osman

26. Augustine Okrah

28. Naby Laye Keita

29. Emmanuel Gyamfi

30. Abdul Ganiyu Ismail