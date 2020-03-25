This is in relation to the incident that occurred at the latter stages of the Black Stars' win over South Africa in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at the Cape Coast Stadium on November 14, 2019.

CAF Disciplinary Board fined Ghana the amount of US$10,000 for the incident after studying the reports from the match officials.

It would be recalled that 25-year-old Awal Suleman, who sprint across the pitch, was sentenced to pay the fine of GHc2,400 by the Cape Coast Circuit Court for breaching public disturbance laws.

"There is a need for lovers of our national teams to behave appropriately within the laws of game. This is really important because our actions have consequences for the GFA and the State at large. We will continue to educate the patrons of the game but there will be mechanisms to ensure that fans who cause the Nation to lose money in this manner are brought to book," said General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo.