The Porcupine Warriors lost the first leg of their CAF Champions League tie against Al Hilal of Sudan in Accra and they would have to beat the North Africans in Omdurman to overturn the results.

The odds are against Asante Kotoko because no Ghanaian club has ever overturned the results after having lost at home in the first leg in an Africa inter club competition and another history which goes against the Kumasi giants is that they have never won on North African soil in any CAF organized competition.

Although Real Republikans were the first Ghanaian club to lose a home game in the Africa Club Champions Cup when they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Oryx Douala in the maiden edition of the Africa Inter Club Competitions in 1964/1965, they didn’t get the benefit of playing an away game because Ghana hosted the three other participating clubs.

The first club to lose at home in a home and away knockout series were Asante Kotoko in 1966 against Stade Abidjan. Kotoko lost 0-1 in Kumasi and the best they could do in Abidjan was a 2-2 draw.

Hearts of Oak, Ashanti Gold, etc have had their own share of defeats at home in the first leg of Africa inter club competitions and they failed to overturn the results in the second leg.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko are yet to win an Africa inter club competition game in North Africa.

The two times champions of Africa have visited North African soil on 35 occasions: they have drawn 11 and lost 24.

Kotoko have lost their last two visits to North Africa against North African opponents. Lost 0-1 to Al Hilal and 3-0 to Etoile Du Sahel in 2019.

The Porcupine Warriors have made a trip to Sudan six time: They have drawn two and lost four.

And they have played Al Hilal three times on Sudanese soil. They have lost two and drawn one.

Team news

Asante Kotoko players boycotted training on Tuesday as result of unpaid entitlements, but the management of the club acted swiftly by settling them, so things are back to normal in camp ahead of the tie.

Meanwhile, the Sudanse giants have been promised a fat qualification bonus ahead of the clash.

Below are details of how Asante Kotoko have fared in North Africa:

2:12:1969; Cairo: Ismaili 2-1 Asante Kotoko Gha

Friday, 17th Sept, 1970

4:12;1970; Cairo: Ismaili 0- 0 Asante Kotoko

1/8

7:05:1971; Khartoum: El Merreikh 2- 1 Asante Kotoko

17:09:1971; Cairo: Ismaili 1- 1 Asante Kotoko

1/8

15:05:1973; Khartoum: El Merreikh 1 – 1 Asanate Kotoko

Final

27:11:1982; Cairo: Al Ahly 3- 0 Asante Kotoko

Final

25:11:1983; Cairo: Al Ahly 0- 0 Asante Kotok

1/8

12:05:1987; Casablanca: WAC 1- 1 Asante Kotoko

¼

Friday 4:09:1987; Cairo: Zamalek 2- 0 Asante Kotoko

Friday 16 Oct, 1987

Al Ahly 2- 0 Asante Kotoko

20:05:1990;Casabianca: FAR 3-3 Asante Kotoko

9:09:1990; Khartoum: Al Hilal 2- 2 Asante Kotoko

2:11:1990; Algiers: JSK Algiers 2- 0 Asante Kotoko

1/8

30:05:1993; Casablanca: KACM 1- 0 Asante Kotoko

Final

10:12:1993; Cairo: Zamalek 0 – 0 Asante Kotoko

(7) (6)

1997

Algiers: USM Beida 3- 1 Asante Kotoko

14:5:1999

Cairo: EL-Masry 1- 0 Asante Kotoko

15:9:2002

Mahalla: El-Mahalla 4- 2 Asante Kotoko

Final

17:11:2002

Casablanca: WAC 1- 0 Asante Kotoko

1/8

16:05:2004

Algiers: USMA 2 - 0 Asante Kotoko

25:07:2004

Casablanca: WAC 1- 1 Asante Kotoko

Group stage

Sep 11: Al-Hilal 2-0Asante Kotoko

2005

Rabat: Forces Armee Royal 2 – 0 Asante Kotoko

Group stage

Jul 16: Algiers: JS Kabylie 1- 0 Asante Kotoko

Aug 26 Cairo: Al Ahly 4- 0 Asante Kotoko

Sep 17 Sfax: CS Sfaxien 2 - 1 Asante Kotoko

Round 3

11: 07: 2008; Tripoli: Al Ithihad 2 – 1 Asante Kotoko

¼

17:08:2008; Sousse:Etoile du Sahel 2 – 0 Asante Kotoko

21:09:2008; Tizzi Ouzou: JS Kabylie 2 – 0 Asante Kotoko

04 Oct. 08

18:10:2008; Ondurman: Al Merreikh 2- 1 Asante Kotoko

Round 1

5:04:2009: Ithihad Khemisset 2- 0 Asante Kotoko

2013

(Mar 15 and Apr 7)

JSM Béjaïa Alg 0-0 Asante Kotoko (Kumasi)

2015

MC El Eulma Alg 0-0 Asante Kotoko (Kumasi)

2019

Group C

Feb 3: Al-Hilal (Omdurman)1-0 Asante Kotoko

2019-2020

Etoile du Sahel (Sousse) Tun 3-0 Asante Kotoko Ghana