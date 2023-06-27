Video: Chelsea, Newcastle and Everton help to complete Christian Atsu’s school in Ghana

His former clubs Chelsea, Newcastle United and Everton have since ensured that the school has been successfully completed.

In March, Chelsea announced that the jerseys worn by the players in their game against Everton would be auctioned and the money used to fund Atsu’s school.

Former Blues defender Gary Cahill, who also played with Atsu, subsequently used his social media platform to campaign to raise funds for the project.

Other donors also helped through the Arms Around The Child Foundation to complete the school for children to attend.

A report by GH One television shows the school fully built and refurbished, to the delight of the caretakers and students.

Atsu was on the books of Chelsea for five years, although he never made a first-team appearance before crossing the carpets to play for Everton and Newcastle.

The Ghanaian was, however, confirmed dead on Saturday, February 18, 2023, after his lifeless body was pulled out of the rubble in the wake of the earthquake in Turkey.

This followed days of intense search following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria in mid-February.