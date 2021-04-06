Chelsea's Tuchel praises 'courage' of Rudiger and Kepa to make amends after bust-up

"I don't want to play it down with anything artificial, these are things we don't want to accept. It was unusual but they can happen.

"They are all competitors and want to win training matches. We needed to interfere in the situation, so that was serious. But the way the guys handled the situation, that was impressive, and showed a lot of courage."

Tuchel said the two players "cleared the air immediately" after the incident.

"We spoke about the issue and then it was solved," he said. "This was the main part. They sorted it out straight after training in a very honest, humble and very direct way.

"That showed me they have very good character. Toni sorted it out directly, and it was a strong and brave thing to do."