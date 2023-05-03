Chris Hughton to meet Jeffrey Schlupp over possible Black Stars return

Schlupp announced his decision to not feature for the Back Stars again after former coach Otto Addo dropped him from the 2022 World Cup squad.

He scored his first goal for Ghana in a 7-1 win against Mauritius in an African Cup of Nations qualifier on June 14, 2015.

The former Premier League champion is in fine form for Crystal Palace, playing consistently and having a significant impact on the team's recovery in the second half of the season.

He has played 33 Premier League games this season, totalling 2,473 minutes. He has three goals and one assist.

Relatedly, Chris Hughton has called on Ghanaians to patronize the local league.

In recent weeks, Hughton has watched a few Ghana Premier League matches, including visiting Tamale, Dawu and Kumasi.

In a message broadcast on the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) social media pages, the Ghana coach urged the public to watch more local games.

“I urge everybody to follow the betPawa Premier League and watch as many games as possible as I will do,” Hughton said.

Hughton was officially unveiled as Ghana’s head coach last month, as he replaced Otto Addo at the helm after previously serving as technical advisor under the latter.