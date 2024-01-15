Chris Hughton was attacked verbally by angry fan; it wasn’t physical – GFA

However, the GFA said the incident was not that serious and the fan only expressed his displeasure about the team’s performance to the coach.

A GFA source told Accra-based Citi Sports that there was no physical abuse of Chris Hughton as was being reported in some sections of the media.

“The fan only expressed his displeasure over the outcome of the result and told the coach or leave the job.

“There was no physical confrontation and certainly no arrest was made.

A lacklustre performance saw the Black Stars fall behind after just 17 minutes following Jamiro Monteiro's rebound.

Ghana bounced back in the second half through Alexandre Djiku’s header and, for a moment, it looked like the night could belong to them.

However, Cape Verde stunned them late in the game, with Garry Rodrigues taking advantage of a defensive mix-up to score the winner.

In the aftermath of the game, an angry Ghanaian fan is said to have confronted Hughton at the team’s hotel and hurled invectives at him.