Christian Atsu’s lifeless body was recovered this morning, says agent

Emmanuel Ayamga

Nana Sechere, the agent of Christian Atsu, has confirmed that the lifeless body of the footballer was recovered from the rubble this morning (February 18, 2023).

Sechere expressed his condolence to the family and loved ones of the deceased player and called for their privacy to be respected in these trying times.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning," he wrote on Twitter.

"My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support.

"I ask that whilst we make the necessary arrangements, that everyone would please respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time."

The footballer was trapped under the rubble after a devastating earthquake rocked some parts of Turkey over a week ago.

Atsu, who was on the books of Turkish side Hatayspor, was trapped under the rubble together with the club’s sporting director Taner Savut.

Both could not be found despite days of searching, with the football world uniting in praying for their safety and hoping for their rescue.

Tributes have poured in from far and near following the confirmation of Atsu’s unfortunate demise.

The footballer was 31 years old and is survived by a wife, Marie-Claire Rupio, and two children.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
