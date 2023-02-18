Christian Atsu’s lifeless body was recovered this morning, says agent

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning," he wrote on Twitter.

"My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support.

"I ask that whilst we make the necessary arrangements, that everyone would please respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time."

The footballer was trapped under the rubble after a devastating earthquake rocked some parts of Turkey over a week ago.

Atsu, who was on the books of Turkish side Hatayspor, was trapped under the rubble together with the club’s sporting director Taner Savut.

Both could not be found despite days of searching, with the football world uniting in praying for their safety and hoping for their rescue.

Tributes have poured in from far and near following the confirmation of Atsu’s unfortunate demise.