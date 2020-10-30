Ghana will host Sudan at the Cape Coast stadium on Thursday, November 12, before travelling to Khartoum to face the Falcons five days later in the reverse fixture.

Chelsea left back Baba Abdul Rahman, FC Metz defender John Boye and China based, Mubarak Wakaso have been called up. Also making a return to the team are, Colombus Crew right back Afful Harrison and Crystal Palace winger Jefferey Schlupp.

Coach C.K Akonnor has also handed a debut call up to German born, 19-year-old winger, Jamie Leweling. Leweling, who plays for German side Greuther Furth is one of the exciting young players who has emerged in German football.

Ghana top Group C with 6 points following victories against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in November 2019.

Black Stars squad for Sudan double header

Squad list:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates FC), Razak Abalora (Asante Kotoko SC), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St Gallen)

Defenders: Baba Abdul Rahman (Chelsea FC), Gideon Mensah (Vitoria de Guimaraes, Afful Harrison (Columbus Crew FC), Anang Benson (MSK Zilina), Djiku Alexander (Strasbourg FC), John Boye (FC Metz), Nicholas Opoku (Amiens FC), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo)

Midfielders: Partey Thomas (Arsenal FC), Baba Idrissu (RCD Mallorca), Mubarak Wakaso (Jiangsu Suning FC), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens FC)

Forwards/Wingers:

Andre Ayew (Swansea City FC), Tariq Fosu (Brentford), Samuel Owusu (Al-Ahli Jeddah) Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace FC), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor), Jamie Leweling (Greuther Furth), John Antwi (Pyramids FC), Jeffery Schlupp (Crystal Palace)