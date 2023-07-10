ADVERTISEMENT
Congress approves GHS50,000 nomination fee for GFA Presidential contest

Evans Annang

The Congress of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has approved a nomination fee of fifty thousand Ghana cedis (50,000) for the presidential contest.

GFA elections
The new figure represents a nine hundred percent (900%) increase from the fee charged for the 2019 contest.

In a recent statement dated June 24th, the GFA’s General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo, announced the substantial increase in the nomination fee for Presidential candidates.

The proposed fee of GHC50,000 represents a significant surge of 900% compared to the GHC5,000 charged during the previous elections in 2019.

The GFA justifies the need for the fee increment by citing the rising expenses associated with conducting the elections, including logistics, transportation, and accommodation.

Relatedly, the GFA President Kurt Okraku has announced his intention to seek re-election.

This is the worst South African team I’ve seen in years – GFA boss Kurt Okraku
This is the worst South African team I’ve seen in years – GFA boss Kurt Okraku Pulse Ghana

Okraku made the declaration during the 29th GFA Ordinary Congress, where he received a positive response from the audience, including a standing ovation and chants of “Long Live Kurt.”

Okraku's confirmation sets the stage for a competitive race, as former Ghana Football Association Vice President George Afriyie and Kojo Yankah have also declared their desire to run for the presidency.

Afriyie, who lost to Okraku in the 2019 elections, is considered a formidable candidate with the potential to challenge Okraku's leadership.

The GFA elections, scheduled for October, will see the election of new executives, including the highly contested position of the presidency.

During his speech at the Congress, Okraku emphasised his commitment to continuing his leadership journey in Ghana football.

He highlighted his achievements over the past three and a half years, including Ghana’s victory in the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in 2021 and the national team’s qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, defeating Nigeria in the final qualifying round.

Evans Annang
