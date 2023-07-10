Congress approves GHS50,000 nomination fee for GFA Presidential contest

In a recent statement dated June 24th, the GFA’s General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo, announced the substantial increase in the nomination fee for Presidential candidates.

The proposed fee of GHC50,000 represents a significant surge of 900% compared to the GHC5,000 charged during the previous elections in 2019.

The GFA justifies the need for the fee increment by citing the rising expenses associated with conducting the elections, including logistics, transportation, and accommodation.

Relatedly, the GFA President Kurt Okraku has announced his intention to seek re-election.

Okraku made the declaration during the 29th GFA Ordinary Congress, where he received a positive response from the audience, including a standing ovation and chants of “Long Live Kurt.”

Okraku's confirmation sets the stage for a competitive race, as former Ghana Football Association Vice President George Afriyie and Kojo Yankah have also declared their desire to run for the presidency.

Afriyie, who lost to Okraku in the 2019 elections, is considered a formidable candidate with the potential to challenge Okraku's leadership.

The GFA elections, scheduled for October, will see the election of new executives, including the highly contested position of the presidency.

During his speech at the Congress, Okraku emphasised his commitment to continuing his leadership journey in Ghana football.