RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Court declares Samuel Eto’o as father of 22-year-old Spanish woman

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

A court in Madrid, Spain has declared Cameroon legend Samuel Eto’o as the official father of a 22-year-old Spanish woman.

Court declares Samuel Eto’o as father of 22-year-old Spanish woman
Court declares Samuel Eto’o as father of 22-year-old Spanish woman

This comes after the lady, whose name is Erika Do Rosario Nieves, filed a lawsuit in 2018 claiming to be the daughter of the former Barcelona star.

Recommended articles

According to Erika, her mother met Eto’o in a Madrid nightclub in 1997, when Eto’o was on loan at Leganes.

However, she said the footballer cut ties with her mother after she got pregnant and all attempts to communicate with him proved futile.

The lawsuit said Eto’o did not answer all the phone calls or emails from the mother when she tried to reach him.

Taking the matter to court, Erika provided biological evidence that supported her testimony that she was the footballer’s daughter.

Upon assessing the available evidence, the judge admitted the claim and declared Eto’o as her biological father.

Samuel Eto’o: Ex-Barcelona and Chelsea striker was recently elected as Cameroon FA President
Samuel Eto’o: Ex-Barcelona and Chelsea striker was recently elected as Cameroon FA President Pulse Ghana

This was confirmed by Fernando Osuna, the lawyer in charge of the legal representation of the young woman.

Meanwhile, Marca reports that Eto’o must now pay the 22-year-old 1,400 euros per month, although he declared himself in absentia in court.

In December, Eto’o was elected as the President of the Cameroon Football Association (Fecafoot).

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing

Photos: Girl who hoisted trophy during CAN 2008 is now all grown up

Photos: Girl who hoisted trophy during CAN 2008 is now all grown up

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea star addresses Ghana and England international future

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea star addresses Ghana and England international future

Adu Amofah: Ex-Kotoko striker and his wife share lovely photo in US army uniform

Adu Amofah: Ex-Kotoko striker and his wife share lovely photo in US army uniform