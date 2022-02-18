Court declares Samuel Eto’o as father of 22-year-old Spanish woman

According to Erika, her mother met Eto’o in a Madrid nightclub in 1997, when Eto’o was on loan at Leganes.

However, she said the footballer cut ties with her mother after she got pregnant and all attempts to communicate with him proved futile.

The lawsuit said Eto’o did not answer all the phone calls or emails from the mother when she tried to reach him.

Taking the matter to court, Erika provided biological evidence that supported her testimony that she was the footballer’s daughter.

Upon assessing the available evidence, the judge admitted the claim and declared Eto’o as her biological father.

This was confirmed by Fernando Osuna, the lawyer in charge of the legal representation of the young woman.

Meanwhile, Marca reports that Eto’o must now pay the 22-year-old 1,400 euros per month, although he declared himself in absentia in court.