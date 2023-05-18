Court grants Kwesi Nyantakyi chance to see Anas’ face in chambers

The ruling was delivered by Justice Marie Louise Simmons on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, after an application by the prosecution for Anas to testify in camera.

This was after Nyantakyi’s lawyers vehemently protested the application of the prosecution, and wanted Anas to testify in open court without any disguise.

Upon hearing from both sides, Justice Simmons granted the application in part, ruling that Anas will take off his veil in chambers but can disguise in open court.

It will be recalled that, in 2018, Nyantakyi was captured in Anas’ ‘Number 12’ exposé allegedly taking cash gifts and peddling influence.

This led to him resigning as GFA President, as well as losing his positions as FIFA Council Member and 1st Vice President of CAF.

Nyantakyi was subsequently handed a lifetime ban and fined 500,000 Swiss Francs by FIFA in the aftermath of the exposé.

He was also charged with conspiracy to commit fraud, and corruption by a public officer, but was later granted bail with some sureties.

Although his lifetime ban was subsequently reduced to 15 years following an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) three years ago, Nyantakyi’s reputation remains damaged.