Crawley Town invite popular British-Nigerian YouTuber to training ahead of potential FA Cup debut

On Thursday, October 27, the club officially confirmed that Tobi ‘TBJZL’ Brown, a founding member of The Sidemen video collective, will join the club for training ahead of the first-round match.

Brown is also set to be joined by his brothers Manni and Jed for the training session on November 1, 2022.

Preston Johnson, co-chairman of Crawley Town, said: “We’re excited to have Tobi, Manny and Jed joining us for training on Tuesday, and we’re looking forward to seeing what they can bring to the club.

“Depending on how they perform, we may extend offers to continue training with the lads on a trial basis and potentially compete for a spot on the bench for the Accrington Stanley match.

“As we’ve said before, it’s fairly unlikely they’d get on the pitch unless the game is well in hand, but we want to give them the opportunity to show Lewis and the staff what they can do in training and then go from there.” he was quoted to have said in a statement as per The Athletic.

Twitter/@Tobjizzle

The invitation comes after Crawley sent scouts to the recent charity football match hosted by The Sideman, who took on a team of rival YouTubers in front of a sold-out crowd at The Valley.

The match which garnered widespread traction on social media saw the world’s biggest social media stars come together, as well as their fans, in a game of football to raise money.

The match which was full of momentous and funny moments in this year's edition did not disappoint after returning from a two-year hiatus.

Brothers Tobi and Manny combined to score three of The Sidemen’s eight goals in the game that finished 8-7 in favour of the hosts against the YouTube All Stars.

However, under FA bylaws, any player who has registered with a club is eligible to be named in the squad and compete in FA Cup fixtures.

Who is Tobi 'TBJZL' Brown?

Twitter

Tobi ‘TBJZL’ Brown better known as TBJZL, is a English YouTuber, streamer and Internet personality. He is also a member and co-founder of the British YouTube group known as the Sidemen in 2013.

Brown was born on 8 April 1993 in Hackney, London to a working-class family of Nigerian heritage

In 2019, Brown was listed as the 38th most influential online creator in the United Kingdom by The Sunday Times.

As of September 2021, his main YouTube channel has over 4 million subscribers and 400 million video views.

Twitter

Along with friends Olajide ‘KSI’ Olatunji, Simon ‘Miniminter’ Minter, Joshua ‘Zerkaa’ Bradley, Ethan ‘Behzinga’ Payne and Vikram ‘Vikkstar123’ Barn, Brown has helped The Sidemen to amass more than 130 million combined subscribers on YouTube and millions more followers on their other social media channels.

His brother Manny, meanwhile, has more than five million followers combined.

Crawley Town are currently 19th in League Two.