Cristiano Ronaldo’s FIFA rating slashed after moving to Saudi Arabia

Emmanuel Ayamga

Cristiano Ronaldo has seen his FIFA rating slashed to its lowest in 12 years after joining Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo signs for Al-Nassr
The Portugal international was announced as Al-Nassr’s latest signing last week after playing in Europe for the better part of the last two decades.

The move makes Ronaldo the highest-paid player in the world, with an estimated £175 million per year contract.

However, while Ronaldo’s pocket will be filled with mouthwatering cash, his rating in the FIFA game has taken a massive hit.

Ronaldo's new club Al-Nassr will face PSG in a friendly later this month.
Ronaldo's new club Al-Nassr will face PSG in a friendly later this month. AFP

The Daily Mail reports that, for the first time since 2011, the 37-year-old’s rating has dropped below 90.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star had a rating of 91 in FIFA 2022 but was slightly downgraded to 90 when FIFA 23 was launched.

However, his dribbling stats have dropped from 84 to 81 since he moved to Saudi Arabia, while his stamina stats have also fallen from 74 to 70.

Also, his finishing, acceleration, long shots, positioning and composure have all marginally dropped, although the changes only affect Career Mode.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo insists he is delighted with his move to Al-Nasser, saying: "I am excited to experience a new football league in a different country. The vision of what Al Nassr are doing and developing in Saudi Arabia both in terms of men’s and women’s football is very inspiring. We can see from Saudi Arabia’s recent performance at the World Cup that this is a country with big football ambitions and a lot of potential.

"I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia.

“I am looking forward to joining my new teammates and together with them, help the club to achieve success,” he added.

Emmanuel Ayamga
