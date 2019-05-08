Accam is the latest Ghanaian to sign for the Black and Gold outfit, following the footsteps of Jonathan Mensah, Harrison Afful, Lalas Abubakar and Edward Opoku.

Crew acquired the Ghana striker in exchange for US$100,000 in Targeted Allocation Money, $400,000 in General Allocation Money and an International Roster Spot for the 2019 Major League Soccer season.

David Accam will be playing in his fifth year in the Major Soccer League, having made 109 appearances, scoring 38 goals and 17 assists since he joined Columbus Crew in 2015.

''We want to welcome David Accam to Columbus Crew SC as David is a fast, dynamic player and a proven attacking threat in MLS,” said Crew SC President Tim Bezbatchenko.

''In addition to having experience in the League, we believe David’s specific skillset will help us bolster the attack of our current roster and we look forward to his contributions to the Club this season.''

At the international level, Accam has represented the Ghana National Team on nine occasions.

His only goal for the Black Stars came against Mauritius at the Accra Sports Stadium in 2015.

He represented Ghana in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea.