Wilder went down via a TKO in the seventh round as his corner threw in the towel in the face of a barrage of blows from Fury.

Wilder's legs looked to have gone early on in the fight and trainer Jay Deas hinted the weight of his jewellery-encrusted costume could have slowed him down during the contest.

Speaking to Boxing Social, he said: "His legs didn’t look great to me early on. I didn’t think his legs look like they normally look.

"I know he came to the ring in the outfit, which was very heavy. I don’t know if that had anything to do with it.

"Tyson’s a lot of weight to be putting on you as well.

"I don’t know all the answers yet but once I see the film, I’ll know more."

The Bronze Bomber is renowned for his exuberant ring walk attire and fans were even comparing the American fighter to Lord of the Rings villain Sauron.

Wilder strolled to the ring clad head to toe in a £31,000 shimmering black suit which resembled body armour, complete with a black mask, crown and glowing red eyes.

The American fighter says he wears masks to help him transform into his alter ego the Bronze Bomber.

Wilder said: "Putting the mask on is like a blocker, I zone in. The mask is everything for me."

credit: sun.co.uk