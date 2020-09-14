Dasoberi has been working for the Ghana Football Association for the past 10 years, having served on the Premier League Board (PLB) and club Licensing Board.

He has announced his resignation from the Ghanaian football governing body.

Dasoberi in a post on his official Facebook page confirmed his resignation from his post as Deputy General Secretary of the GFA in charge of administration, “Today, September 14, 2020, I personally presented my letter of resignation to the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo at the Head Office of the GFA in Accra.

“It has been great serving the football governing body in various capacities in the last 10 years. But i believe it is time for me to move on for a new challenge”.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Dasoberi has agreed to join Kumasi Asante Kotoko as Administrative and Operations Manager of the Porcupine Warriors.