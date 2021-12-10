RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

$150,000 AFCON trophy among most expensive football trophies in the world

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy is the fourth most expensive trophy in world football and is estimated to be worth $150,000.

$150,000 AFCON trophy among most expensive football trophies in the world

The AFCON tournament was first played in 1957, with Egypt being the tournament’s first-ever champions after beating Ethiopia in the final.

Since then, 13 other teams have won the trophy, including Ghana, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Algeria and Morocco.

The other past winners are Tunisia, Cameroon, DR Congo, Congo, Ethiopia, Sudan, South Africa and Zambia.

The next edition of the tournament will be hosted by Cameroon and is scheduled to take place from January 9 to February 2, 2022.

While the prize money ($4.5 million) for the AFCON winner is known by many, not many are aware of the trophy’s worth.

According to WeSport, the AFCON trophy is the fourth most expensive football trophy and is only behind the Ballon d’Or trophy, the English FA Cup trophy and the FIFA World Cup trophy.

The AFCON trophy is said to be worth $150,000, while the Ballon d’Or and FA Cup trophies are estimated at $600,000 and $1,180,000, respectively.

The FIFA World Cup trophy, however, tops all with an estimated worth of a whopping $20,000,000.

Meanwhile, the fifth most expensive trophy in world football is the Serie A trophy, which is estimated at $66,000.

Below are the top five most expensive football trophies in the world:

FIFA World Cup trophy - $20,000,000

FA Cup trophy - $1,180,000

Ballon d’Or trophy - $600,000

AFCON trophy - $150,000

Serie A trophy - $66,000

