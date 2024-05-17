ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Dong Bortey: I’d be the best in the world if I played in this era

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ex-Ghana forward Bernard Dong Bortey believes he would be the best player in the world if his prime years were in the current era.

Dong Bortey: I’d be the best in the world if I played in this era
Dong Bortey: I’d be the best in the world if I played in this era

Dong Bortey was a household name in the Ghana Premier League in the 2000s and is widely rated as one of the league’s greatest players ever.

Recommended articles

He started his career with Ghapoha Readers, before crossing carpets to play for Hearts of Oak, where he became a cult hero.

The winger won four Ghana Premier League titles with the Phobians, as well as the CAF Super Cup and CAF Confederations Cup.

Bernard Dong Bortey
Bernard Dong Bortey Bernard Dong Bortey joins Gt. Olympics Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

He was also the joint top-scorer in the league in 2003 after netting 18 goals and was part of the Black Starlets side that won bronze at the 1999 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

However, he didn’t have a successful career with the national team and was capped just seven times despite his great reputation on the local scene.

Dong Bortey is, however, of the view that he would’ve thrived in today’s era and would be among the best players in the world.

The former Hearts of Oak star was, however, quick to add that he’s still content with the career that he’s had.

Don Bortey officially retires; announces plans to become a coach
Don Bortey officially retires; announces plans to become a coach Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

If our era were today, I would be the best in the world, but I am grateful to God for bringing me this far. The name Dong Borety will last forever,” he told Mothers FM.

Meanwhile, the 41-year-old also rated himself as a better free-kick taker than Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to him, his free-kick prowess should rather be compared to masters like David Beckham, Juninho and Ronaldinho.

Ronaldo must sit aside first. You should’ve mentioned Ronaldinho, Beckham, Pirlo, Riquelme and one Mexico defender who played for Barcelona. You have also not mentioned Juninho from Brazil and you’re mentioning Ronaldo.

Ronaldo is far behind. I played during the era of Juninho and Beckham and Ronaldo was a kid back then. He wasn’t even a starter then. So compare me to the Juninhos, Ronaldinhos and Roberto Carlos. Those are the ones you should be mentioning. Ronaldo is a kid,” he added.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Geoffrey Acheampong: Ghana midfielder wins Maltese FA Cup with Sliema Wanderers

Geoffrey Acheampong: Ghana midfielder wins Maltese FA Cup with Sliema Wanderers

GFA confirms Baba Yara Stadium as venue for World Cup qualifier against CAR

GFA confirms Baba Yara Stadium as venue for World Cup qualifier against CAR

Ghana’s Tariq Lamptey marks 100th appearance for Brighton

Ghana’s Tariq Lamptey marks 100th appearance for Brighton

Sammy Kuffour graces dinner party for Stevie Wonder with Kwame Despite (Video)

Video: Sammy Kuffour graces dinner party for Stevie Wonder with Kwame Despite