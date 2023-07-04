ADVERTISEMENT
Dutch football star Gini Wijnaldum calls on National Chief Imam in Accra

Evans Annang

Holland and AS Roma midfielder, Georgino (Gini) Wijnaldum has paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu in Accra.

Gini Wijnaldum visits Chief Imam
The football star who is currently on holidays in Ghana visited the Islamic spiritual leader at his residence in Fadama, a suburb of Accra.

In a post shared on social media, the ex-Liverpool player is seen shaking the hands of Sheikh Sharabutu.

Before visiting the Chief Imam, he had spent time with aspiring boxers in a gym located and also Accra and also visited the Black Star Square.

Video: Memphis Depay, Georginio Wijnaldum connect with young boxers in Ghana
Wijnaldum is a Premier League, Ligue 1, and Champions League winner and has also been capped 86 times by the Netherlands.

He is expected to leave Accra for Rome where he will join his AS Roma teammates for pre-season ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

