Dybala 'privileged' to join Mourinho at Roma, takes Matic's shirt no.

Five-time Serie A champion Paulo Dybala has found a new home with European Conference League-winning coach Jose Mourinho in Rome with Roma.

Serie A outfit AS Roma has confirmed the capture of Argentina forward Paulo Dybala on a free transfer from Juventus.

Dybala has put pen to paper on a three-year deal that sees him move from Turin to Rome until the summer of 2025.

“The club is delighted to be able to announce the signing of forward, Paulo Dybala,” Roma said in an official statement on the club website.

The 28-year-old is delighted to join the Gallorossi and says it will be a ‘privilege’ to work with the coach, Mourinho.

“The speed and determination with which Roma demonstrated just how much they wanted me made all the difference,” Dybala told the club moments after he signed the dotted lines.

“I am joining a team that is on the up, a club that continues to put in place strong foundations for the future, and a coach, [Jose] Mourinho, that it will be a privilege to work with,” he added.

The Argentine kicked off what has been an illustrious career at his home country in Argentina before moving to Italy where he starred for Palermo and then the Old Lady of Italian football, Juventus.

With Juventus, the playmaker won multiple titles including the Serie A, which he lifted five times, the Coppa Italian, 4x and the Super Cup, 3x. He was also named the Serie A MVP in 2020.

Dybala has also represented Argentina 34 times and was a part of the team that lifted the Copa America and the Finalissima in 2022 at the Wembley Stadium.

He played 293 matches for Juventus and scored 115 goals in seven (7) years with the Old Lady. Ten of those scores were scored last season in the Serie A.

Dybala was unveiled on Wednesday afternoon after putting pen to paper on a three-year deal.

He was spotted holding the number 21 shirt which was used to unveil another new arrival, Nemanja Matic, who also joined the club on a free transfer from Premier League side, Manchester United.

But Matic will switch to the number eight (8), leaving his former number for Dybala, who wears the same no.21 for Argentina.

He has already joined up with his new teammates at the Giallorossi’s training camp in Portugal and will begin preparations for the new season this week.

