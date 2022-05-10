Eden Hazard makes return to Real Madrid training

Twitter

The 31-year-old Belgian attacker is eager to be with his teammates throughout the closing stretch of the La Liga season after the Los Blancos clinched their record 35th La Liga title.

Hazard has now been spotted working with the group, but he is unlikely to play a significant role in the final few games of the season, as he needs to get in shape and be ready for next season.

The former Chelsea legend, has no intention of leaving Real Madrid, although a departure would not be detrimental to the club.

ALSO READ: 3 records Real Madrid broke in their road to the UCL finals

Hazard's return to training, breeds positives for a locker room that highly regards his presence in the team.

Twitter

The former Chelsea man will be looking to play a few minutes in the upcoming games, against either of Cadiz or Real Betis in LaLiga Santander.

Hazard is unlikely to be fit enough to make it to the squad for the game against Levante at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday, while it remains to be seen if he will have a role to play in the Champions League final against Liverpool in Paris.

AFP

Since his blockbuster signature for the Los Blancos in the summer of 2019, the Belgian skipper has only managed six goals for the club, with just one of those coming this year.