Egypt star suffers head injury after reportedly trying backflip in training

Nicolas Horni

Emam Ashour suffered a head injury and concussion in training. According to several media reports, Ashour attempted a backflip in training on Wednesday. However, this went horribly wrong and the 25-year-old suffered a serious head injury.

Ashour posted on Instagram on Thursday. Although the star player from the Egyptian side Al Ahly SC did not confirm the reports of the backflip, he did say how bad the injury was.

"Thank God for everything. I was between life and death and I saw things I wouldn't wish on anyone else."

After the apparently life-threatening injury, he also thanked those around him: "I thank everyone who supported me yesterday, the team doctors, players, and the administrative staff."

Emam Ashour in the hospital – posted by himself on Instagram.
Ashour has since been discharged from hospital, but will not play in the match against DR Congo in the AFCON round of 16.

Should Egypt advance to the quarter-finals, he should apparently be fit again and able to take the field.

Emam Ashour and Mohamed Salah are both out for the game versus DR Congo.
Emam Ashour and Mohamed Salah are both out for the game versus DR Congo.

The loss is a bitter one for Egypt, as Ashour was one of the Pharaohs' best players at this tournament. He really impressed against the Black Stars and Cape Verde.

The loss is a shame as Egypt are already missing two important players in Salah and goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shennawy.

