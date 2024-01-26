Egypt star suffers head injury after reportedly trying backflip in training

"Thank God for everything. I was between life and death and I saw things I wouldn't wish on anyone else."

After the apparently life-threatening injury, he also thanked those around him: "I thank everyone who supported me yesterday, the team doctors, players, and the administrative staff."

Ashour has since been discharged from hospital, but will not play in the match against DR Congo in the AFCON round of 16.

Should Egypt advance to the quarter-finals, he should apparently be fit again and able to take the field.

The loss is a bitter one for Egypt, as Ashour was one of the Pharaohs' best players at this tournament. He really impressed against the Black Stars and Cape Verde.