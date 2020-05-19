The Ghana Premier League replaced the First Division in the 1993/1994 season and it has since produced several sensational players.

Emmanuel Osei Kuffour is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to have graced the Ghana Premier League per his achievements, impact and individual brilliance.

Osei Kuffour who started his career at Ebusua Dwarfs, before moving to Hearts of Oak and also had stints with Ashanti Gold and Asante Kotoko won six league titles, the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup and was also a member of the Black Stars and even captained them during the prime of his career.

When asked whether he thought he was the best of all-time, Kuffour told Kumasi-based Ashh FM: ''It is obvious everyone knows this and I am proud of that achievement.

''I enjoyed playing for Kotoko. Their song was inspirational and it motivated me to deliver.''

Kuffuor also played for Russian side FC Anzhi Makhachkala, Tractor Sazi and Libyan side Al- Ittihad Tripoli