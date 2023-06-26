Emmanuel Yeboah: How Asamoah Gyan’s ‘prophecy’ about Black Meteors striker came to pass

The 20-year-old came on as a second-half substitute and was involved in all three goals as Ghana coasted to a 3-2 victory.

Having set up Ernest Nuamah for the opening goal, Yeboah went on to net a brace to give Ibrahim Tanko’s side all three points.

Before the U23 AFCON started, Gyan had tipped the young forward to shine and his prediction has truly come to pass.

“I can’t wait to see Emmanuel Yeboah on the big stage, I love his passions and ability to learn all the time,” Gyan tweeted ahead of the tournament.

“I am not surprised he scored three goals in his first start for the National Team. Wish him and the Team all the best, I also started from the Meteors. Go Ghana.”

With Yeboah’s performance against Congo vindicating Gyan, he took to Twitter to write: “I told you so.”

Gyan officially announced his retirement while speaking at the 30th Afreximbank Annual Meeting last Tuesday, June 20, 2023.