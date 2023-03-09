ADVERTISEMENT
England star Kyle Walker caught on camera exposing manhood in bar

Emmanuel Ayamga

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has come under the spotlight after CCTV cameras captured him exposing his manhood and groping a lady at a bar in Manchester.

A disturbing video released by The Sun showed the 32-year-old exposing himself to the lady and then holding her breasts.

Cheshire Police have also confirmed that they are currently investigating the incident involving the England international.

Although the footballer hasn’t been arrested yet, the Police said they were "aware of a video circulating on social media" and “making enquiries”.

Meanwhile, The Sun reports that Walker’s wife, Annie, is considering her future following the player’s latest scandal.

A source is quoted as saying: “Annie knew what she signed up for when she married him.

“She’s terrified of a police investigation and if that happened she would surely feel like she had to chuck him out. At the moment that hasn’t happened.

“She’s worried about what others will be saying and thinking about her, and is mortified for their kids. Kyle has assured Annie that City have it in hand and all will be fine. But it’s yet another humiliation for them all.”

In a cryptic message on Instagram, Annie wrote: “There comes a time when you have to stop crossing oceans for people who wouldn’t jump puddles for you.

“You’ll end up really disappointed if you think people will do for you as you do for them. Not everyone has the same heart as you.”

Another post of hers on the photo-sharing app, read: “I think it’s important to remember that no matter how good you are to people, it won’t make them good to you.”

Walker and Annie tied the knot in 2021.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
