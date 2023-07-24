ADVERTISEMENT
PSG interested in Ghana’s Ernest Nuamah as Mbappe’s potential replacement

Emmanuel Ayamga

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in signing Ghanaian wonderkid Ernest Nuamah after putting Kylian Mbappe up for sale.

The French champions are resigned to losing Mbappe, who has refused to sign a contract extension at the club.

Mbappe’s current contract will expire at the end of next season and he would be leaving on a free if an extension is not agreed.

The 24-year-old has, however, communicated to the club his decision to run down his contract, which has forced PSG to leave him out of their pre-season squad.

With Luis Enrique’s side resigned to losing their star player, French tabloid L’Equipe reports that PSG are now looking to sign Nuamah as Mbappe’s potential replacement.

Nordsjaelland forward Nuamah was recently voted as the 2022/23 player of the season in the Danish Super Liga.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a very productive campaign with Nordsjaelland despite only moving to Europe last year.

He ended the season with 15 goals and also provided four assists as his side finished second to eventual champions Copenhagen.

Meanwhile, Nuamah, who was previously on the books of the Right to Dream Academy, has been nominated for the 2023 Golden Boy Award.

The 100-strong longlist is made of the very best players under the age of 21 who are playing in Europe.

Nuamah is nominated alongside some of the most highly-rated youngsters in Europe, including Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham and Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala.

Other nominees are Manchester United teen sensation Alejandro Garnacho, reigning Golden Boy holder Gavi, Xavi Simmons and Benjamin Sesko.

