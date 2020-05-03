Abedi was one of Africa’s most celebrated footballers in the 1990s, having made his name with Olympique Marseille.

The 55-year-old won numerous titles with the French giants, including Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League.

Joe Addo played alongside Abedi in the Black Stars and has disclosed that both opposition players and referees used to scramble for his photographs.

READ ALSO: Abedi Pele and Tony Yeboah never took winning bonuses – Joe Addo reveals

Former Ghana defender Joe Addo

“I remember in our match against Gabon, the Gabonese players came into the dressing room to take pictures with Abedi Pele,” Addo told Accra-based Joy FM.

“Even the referees wanted to take pictures with him. That was how great he was. He was graceful. He was always willing to take pictures but, on the pitch…he was always serious.”

The former Ghana defender also revealed that Abedi Pele and Tony Yeboah never took their winning bonuses and per diems while playing for the Black Stars.

According to the former defender, the star pair rather preferred to share their bonuses among the other players.

“In my time at the national team, Abedi Pele and Tony Yeboah never took their winning bonuses and per diems. They always wanted their share to be distributed among the rest of the team,” Addo stated.