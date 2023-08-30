This comes after the ex-head of state offered to provide her with decent accommodation after it came to light that she was living in a wooden kiosk.
Video: Ex-Black Queens goalkeeper receives two-bedroom house paid for by Mahama
Former Black Queens goalkeeper Memunatu Sulemana is all set to move into a new house after she was handed the keys to a two-bedroom apartment rented for her by John Mahama.
Sulemana, who played for Ghana at the FIFA Women's World Cup, recently opened up on her unfortunate state following her retirement from football.
The 45-year-old played over 30 matches for Ghana’s women’s national team in a career that spanned over a decade.
She was also part of the Black Queens teams that featured at the 1999, 2003 and 2007 FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments.
Sulemana said despite her decorated career, she earned very little while playing football, which has led her to her current situation.
In an interview with Original TV, which was broadcast on YouTube, she confirmed living in a make-shift house at Kaneshie in Accra.
But in a video making the rounds on social media, Sulemana is seen inspecting the apartment rented for her by Mahama before she moves in.
She was also handed an undisclosed amount of money on behalf of the former President to start a business of her choice.
Meanwhile, the former goalkeeper’s deplorable situation came as a shock, especially as she’s been involved in some football-related roles since hanging her gloves.
In 2018, she was invited by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to assist with the draw for that year’s Women’s African Cup of Nations hosted in Ghana.
Two years later, she was also named as a member of the technical team of Ghana’s U17 female national team, the Black Maidens.
Sulemana was appointed as the team’s goalkeepers’ trainer, and later occupied the same role for the Black Queens.
