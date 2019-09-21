Claude Le Roy is currently on appeal in the case of transfers deemed fraudulent in the early 2000s whilst manager of French side Strasbourg.

The Strasbourg public prosecutor’s office has requested suspended prison sentences and fines against him alongside then RC Strasbourg president Patrick Proisy.

Claude was tried on an appeal case on Thursday for transfers of players tainted with irregularities, at the turn of the 2000s. The Court will deliver its judgment on December 18.

On the last day of the hearing, Advocate General Christophe Mira requested a six months suspended sentence and 25,000 Euros of fine towards the current coach of Togo.

