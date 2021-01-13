Gama said he is also very eager to adapt to the weather in Ghana, as it is very similar to that of his home country.

The 28-year-old made his first start for the Porcupine Warriors on Sunday, as they beat Liberty Professionals 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Fabio Gama in action against Liberty Prof

The Brazilian was a lively presence in the game and set up Kwame Poku’s second goal against the Dansoman-based side.

Addressing the media in the aftermath of the game, Gama reveled in his debut performance for Kotoko.

“I’m happy with my performance. This was my first start and I’m pleased but I still have to do more because I have to help the team,” he said, as quoted by Citisportsonline.

“I played in Brazil and the weather is similar to Ghana. The pitches here might give me problems but for me it’s normal.

“If I have to have a good career here, then I have to adapt. I will adapt.”

The Brazilian joined Kotoko on a free in October 2020 after last playing for Jonkoping in Sweden.

Gama has previously intimated that he wants to win trophies with Kotoko, including the Ghana Premier League and the CAF Champions League.