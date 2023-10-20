‘You look more like your senior brother’ – Fans react as Asamoah Gyan flaunts new look

“How do you guys find my new look?” the former Sunderland and Stade Rennes forward wrote and received some pleasant responses.

“Nice you’re looking more like your senior brother,” one of his followers commented, with another adding: “You look more handsome bro.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Highlife Kwabena Kwabena musician has painted a mural of Asamoah Gyan in his house as a sign of his deep admiration for the legendary striker.

The award-winning singer has murals of his idols in his house and although he’s an artiste, Gyan is among those who greatly inspire him.

Speaking on EVibes with Becky, Kwabena Kwabena explained the rationale behind putting a mural of the former Ghana captain in his house.

According to him, Gyan is one of his favourite footballers and he considers the retired striker as the greatest Ghanaian footballer of all time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Asamoah Gyan is my favourite footballer of all time in Ghana. If I wasn’t doing music actively, maybe I would have been playing football and Gyan would be one of my idols,” Kwabena Kwabena said.

“Coming from World Cup 2006 up to 2010 and what he did in both tournaments, I’d say it’s a major milestone which will take decades for any player to actually achieve such a feat.

“If we’ve not sat down to study it critically as a people, because of what he did for Ghana in both tournaments. For me, he will forever remain my biggest Ghanaian football idol.”