Kotoko’s skipper Felix Annan lost his place in the team to Kwame Baah as the first-choice goalkeeper of the Porcupine Warriors after Maxwell Konadu returned to the side last season.

Ahead of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League, Abukari Damba has advised the 25-year-old to intensify training to win back his spot in the team.

Abukari Damba

"This is a young goalkeeper who has gone through the ranks. I talked to him one-on-one and on phone as well. He later thanked me. I told him there's no shortcut to success," he told Kumasi based Hello FM.

"It's like going to climb a tall storey building you have to do it step by step. If you want to rush you'll break your legs.

"He should calm down, there is time for everything. He should intensity his training and it should be harder than when he was regular.

"He has to remember that God does everything for a reason. He might have sustained an injury which could have ended his career if he had been put in the post, but God knows why probably that's why he's not in".

"He is still good and young goalkeeper. He still has a lot of time ahead of him. He should just remember that time will tell and God's time is the best," he