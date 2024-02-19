FIFA to open new football academy in Ghana – Arsene Wenger

The other countries are Cameroon, Liberia, Ivory Coast and Zambia, with FIFA targeting 75 academies across the world by 2026.

“Over the next six months and one year, it’s to open more academies,” Wenger told Supersport in an interview.

“We are now close to opening a new one in Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Ghana and Zambia and we want to develop five new academies there and, at the end of 2026, we’ll have 75 academies all over the world.

“That means football education has moved forward and that’s what we’re focusing on at the moment. We want the game to be more competitive and of better quality and there is only one way to do it: it’s the quality of the education and quality of the competitions.”

Meanwhile, there’s been massive pressure on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports to invest in sporting infrastructure in the country.

Last Wednesday, a protest dubbed the “Save Ghana Football” demonstration was held to demand accountability from football authorities.

A petition presented by the conveners to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, outlined some of the key reforms needed, including developing a national football policy and instituting a commission of inquiry to probe the underperformance of the various national teams.