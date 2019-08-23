Agogo who passed away on Thursday in England after years of battling with stroke was a fan favourite during his prime as a footballer of the Black Stars and he was loved by all including popular musicians.

Agogo hanged out with popular musicians Reggie Rockstone and Tinny at different periods.

The former Ghana international suffered a stroke when he was just 35 years old in 2015. The stroke led to him suffering also from Aphasia, which severely affects a person’s ability to use language.

In an interview with the BBC Four documentary to raise awareness of Aphasia on World Stroke Day the former Nottingham Forest and Bristol Rovers striker was visibly seen struggling to put words together.

He noted he had thoughts but could not speak as a result of the stroke. “I had thoughts but where is my voice man?” Junior Agogo sarcastically asks while conducting the interview.

Junior Manuel Agogo, a Ghanaian footballer, played as a striker for many clubs, spending most of his playing career in England, with additional spells in the USA, Egypt, Cyprus and Scotland.

His longest spell was at Bristol Rovers (2003–06), where he made 140 appearances before moving to Nottingham Forest. Agogo played for the Black Stars between 2006 and 2009.

His three goals in the final stages of the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations helped Ghana to a third-place finish, adding to the three club honours he earned during his career. Agogo scored a total of 143 goals during his professional football career. After retiring, he opened his own small group and personal fitness training business.