Flick, Salihamidzic can no longer work together at Bayern - Matthaeus

On Friday, Flick, who is under contract until 2023, criticised some of Salihamidzic's recruitment decisions, saying the squad were "stronger" last season when they lifted the Champions League.

In the last week the pair have had a clear difference of opinion over Jerome Boateng.

Salihamidzic has confirmed the 32-year-old will not be offered a new deal when his contract expires at the end of the season, but Flick has made it clear he wants to keep the 2014 World Cup winner.

"One of them has to go," former Bayern captain Effenberg told the t-online website.

"The club is pushing Flick out," he added, even though the 56-year-old is "the best coach at Bayern" who won all six titles available in the last 12 months.