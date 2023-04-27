‘Sulley Muntari won’t allow this’ – Football fans react to Partey’s scuffle with Grealish

The Gunners were simply no match for Pep Guardiola’s side, who dominated the game en route to a comfortable 4-1 victory.

A brace from Kevin De Bruyne was added to by goals from John Stones and Erling Haaland as the hosts cruised to victory at the Etihad Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

De Bruyne opened the scoring after just seven minutes when he latched on to a great through ball from Haaland before smashing the ball past Aaron Ramsdale at his near post.

Manchester City doubled their lead right before halftime when Stones headed De Bruyne’s free-kick into the net, with the goal confirmed following VAR review after initially being ruled out for offside.

Arsenal got better after the half-time break and began to enjoy a bit of possession but any hope of a comeback was ended in the 54th minute when De Bruyne made it 3-0 after again combining with Haaland.

Rob Holding pulled one back for Mike Arteta’s side late in the game but there was still time for Haaland to go from provider to scorer as Manchester City wrapped up a comfortable win over their rivals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The game was, however, truncated by several melees and one that caught the attention of fans was the altercation between Partey and Grealish.

Both players went face-to-face in the second half when the Arsenal midfielder squared up to the England winger after the former had been tripped by Bernardo Silva.

The incident has since gone viral on social media, with fans expressing varied opinions interspersed with banter.

Here are some of the best tweets:

ADVERTISEMENT