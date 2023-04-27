ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘Sulley Muntari won’t allow this’ – Football fans react to Partey’s scuffle with Grealish

Emmanuel Ayamga

Football fans on social media have shared their views on the altercation between Thomas Partey and Jack Grealish during Wednesday’s Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal.

Football fans react to Partey’s scuffle with Grealish as Man City beat Arsenal
Football fans react to Partey’s scuffle with Grealish as Man City beat Arsenal

The pair were involved in a heated scuffle when tempers flared in the second half, with both being shown a yellow card by referee Michael Oliver.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Gunners were simply no match for Pep Guardiola’s side, who dominated the game en route to a comfortable 4-1 victory.

A brace from Kevin De Bruyne was added to by goals from John Stones and Erling Haaland as the hosts cruised to victory at the Etihad Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

De Bruyne opened the scoring after just seven minutes when he latched on to a great through ball from Haaland before smashing the ball past Aaron Ramsdale at his near post.

Manchester City doubled their lead right before halftime when Stones headed De Bruyne’s free-kick into the net, with the goal confirmed following VAR review after initially being ruled out for offside.

Arsenal got better after the half-time break and began to enjoy a bit of possession but any hope of a comeback was ended in the 54th minute when De Bruyne made it 3-0 after again combining with Haaland.

Rob Holding pulled one back for Mike Arteta’s side late in the game but there was still time for Haaland to go from provider to scorer as Manchester City wrapped up a comfortable win over their rivals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The game was, however, truncated by several melees and one that caught the attention of fans was the altercation between Partey and Grealish.

Both players went face-to-face in the second half when the Arsenal midfielder squared up to the England winger after the former had been tripped by Bernardo Silva.

The incident has since gone viral on social media, with fans expressing varied opinions interspersed with banter.

Here are some of the best tweets:

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Football fans react to Partey’s scuffle with Grealish as Man City beat Arsenal

    ‘Sulley Muntari won’t allow this’ – Football fans react to Partey’s scuffle with Grealish

  • Video: Stonebwoy visits Kudus at Ajax; plays song with Angelique Kidjo for first time

    Video: Stonebwoy visits Kudus at Ajax; plays song with Angelique Kidjo for first time

  • Thomas Partey’s Arsenal suffers title blow after damaging defeat to Manchester City

    Thomas Partey’s Arsenal suffers title blow after damaging defeat to Manchester City

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Watch: Gyan, Paintsil and Muntari drive around together in lovely video

Watch: Gyan, Paintsil and Muntari drive around together in lovely video

Cristiano Ronaldo: Saudi lawyer calls for deportation of Portugal star

Cristiano Ronaldo: Saudi lawyer calls for deportation of Portugal star

Achraf Hakimi is a demon if he placed properties in mother’s name – Blakk Rasta

Achraf Hakimi is a demon if he placed properties in mother’s name – Blakk Rasta

Gyan, Essien, Ronaldo, other football stars lose legacy blue ticks on Twitter

Gyan, Essien, Ronaldo, other football stars lose legacy blue ticks on Twitter