The cremation followed a private funeral ceremony that was attended by the family, friends and a delegation from the government of Ghana.

The government delegation was led by the deputy Sports Minister, Perry Okudzeto.

Also in attendance two members of the Ghana Football Association Normalisatio Committee namely Naa Odofoley Nortey and Samuel Osei Kuffour.

Former Black Stars defender, Tony Baffoe, was also at the funeral.

Agogo died aged 40 in England on August 22 after a period of illness.

He played for the Black Stars between 2006 and 2009 and he scored 12 times in the 27 matches he played for the team.

He also played for clubs in England, Scotland, United States, Egypt and Cyprus.