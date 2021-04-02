Former Bournemouth boss Howe favoured to get Celtic post

Howe had two spells in charge of Bournemouth, guiding them to three promotions in six seasons and taking them from the fourth tier League Two to an impressive ninth in the Premier League.

Howe, though, arguably faces a tougher task than Rodgers did as a dismal league campaign saw Celtic's hopes of a historic 10th successive title eclipsed by bitter rivals Rangers.

Lennon resigned in late February two years into a second spell at the club which had yielded two league titles, two Scottish Cups and a League Cup.

Should Howe be appointed he will arrive at a club in transition with other key figures in the previous years of dominance leaving.

Long-standing chief executive Peter Lawwell is to step down at the end of June.